Brunswick CC & Cape Fear CC men’s basketball open up Region X tournament play

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Cape Fear Community College and Brunswick Community College men’s basketball teams both opened the postseason on Tuesday night hosting game with the Region X Tournament.

BCC jumped out to the 31-26 lead at halftime against Denmark Technical College. The Dolphins were able to pull away down the stretch for the 77-63 win. Josiah Shackleford finished with a team-high 23 points for Brunswick Community College in the win.

The win moves the Dolphins onto the Region X title game. They will play the winner of #3 Caldwell Tech hosts #5 USC Salkehatchie on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

In Wilmington, CFCC got off to a slow start against USC Salkehatchie. The Seadevils trailed by five points at the half, but they rallied to take a lead midway through the second half. The quarterfinal game would go to not one, but two overtimes before a winner was decided. In the end it was the Indians pulling out the 96-94 win.

Cape Fear Community College ends their 2021 season with a (7-4) record.