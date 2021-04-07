Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — The family of celebrity zookeeper and TV show host Jack Hanna said he’s been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life.

In a news release Wednesday, his family said it’s believed he now has Alzheimer’s disease that has progressed quickly in the last few months.

The 74-year-old Hanna was director of the Columbus Zoo from 1978 to 1992 and still serves as its director emeritus.

Hanna is also well-known for his live animal demonstrations on late-night talk shows, as well as his own syndicated television shows.

His entertainment work boosted the profile of the Ohio zoo, leading to massive attendance increases over the years.