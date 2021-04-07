Chadbourn police chief resigns as investigation into evidence locker continues

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey has resigned from his post, effective immediately.

Spivey was put on administrative leave on March 5 due to leadership concerns.

- Advertisement -

It was later learned that Spivey reportedly failed to produce evidence in multiple cases.

In a letter sent to Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, District Attorney Jon David said the town’s police department “neglected to send any narcotics for chemical analysis to the state crime lab for a substantial period of time.”

Lt. Ken Elliott will continue serving as interim police chief.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.