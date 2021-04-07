City Council approves purchase of cameras, delays speed limit decision

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council approved the purchase of some traffic-related equipment at their meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 6., but decided to delay the changing of speed limits on a key city road.
The Council approved the purchase of two electric vehicle fast charging stations. Those charging stations will be installed in the first floor of the parking deck on Market St.
Council also approved the purchase and installation of security cameras at the city’s North Waterfront Park, which is slated to open this summer.
The proposed cameras are compatible with other cameras in city facilities and can tie into Wilmington Police Department’s STING Center system.
The STING center gathers information from all sources in a lawful manner to provide strategic and tactical information on the existence, identities, and capabilities of criminal suspects and enterprises to further crime prevention and enforcement.
The STING Center is manned by police officers and civilian personnel.
However, City Council also agreed to delay a proposed change to the speed limit on Greenville Loop Road.
The original proposed ordinance would have reduced the general speed limit from 40 miles per hour to 35 mph on Greenville Loop Road and from 30 mph to 25 mph in the Bradley Creek Elementary School zone.
The current speed limits were set in 2003.
During its March meeting, the City Council voted 4-3 in favor of the ordinance lowering speed limits on those two roads. However, since the vote wasn’t unanimous, a second reading and vote needed to be held at last night’s meeting.
Instead, the city will implement a 60-day speed study and council will review results before taking any action.
That motion passed on a 5-2 vote.