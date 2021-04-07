Davis begins process of putting own touches on UNC program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hubert Davis understands the challenge ahead of him at North Carolina.

He’s a first-time college head coach. He’s following a Hall of Famer in Roy Williams.

The former Tar Heels player and assistant coach must now put his own touches on the program.

Davis was hired Monday and the school held his first news conference Tuesday.

Davis says he plans to follow the foundation set by late coach Dean Smith and Williams.

Davis also says he plans to talk to freshman 7-footer Walker Kessler to see if he can get Kessler to return instead of going through with a transfer.