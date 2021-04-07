EU agency: Rare clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca shot

LONDON (AP) — The European Union drug regulator says that it found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare clotting disorder.

However, it declined Wednesday to impose any new age restrictions on the vaccine, saying the benefits of the shot still outweigh risks.

Its U.K. counterpart, however, said it would offer people under 30 the choice of another product.

The European Medicines Agency described the clots as “very rare” side effects.

Experts reviewed several dozen cases that came mainly from Europe and the United Kingdom, where around 25 million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.