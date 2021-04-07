Gov. Cooper proclaims this week as North Carolina Azalea Festival Season

Queen Azalea Victoria Huggins being crowned on April 7, 2021. (Photo: NC Azalea Festival)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 74th Annual North Carolina Azalea Festival is underway and the governor gave his stamp of approval on Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper proclaims its 2021 North Carolina Azalea Festival Season from Wednesday through Sunday.

This year’s Queen Azalea Victoria Huggins was crowned Wednesday morning.

Her morning was filled with lots of stops including adding her handprints outside the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

She then went to City Hall where she met with Mayor Bill Saffo. The Azalea Festival says the events bring in more than $50 million annually to the local economy.

For the full list of events happening this week, visit here.

The annual street fair, parade, and concerts have been delayed until August.