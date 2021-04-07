Gov. Cooper proclaims this week as North Carolina Azalea Festival Season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 74th Annual North Carolina Azalea Festival is underway and the governor gave his stamp of approval on Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper proclaims its 2021 North Carolina Azalea Festival Season from Wednesday through Sunday.

This year’s Queen Azalea Victoria Huggins was crowned Wednesday morning.

Queen Azalea’s first time wearing the crown this morning with the Presenting Sponsor of the Coronation….BB&T, now Truist. Since December 2019, BB&T has merged with Suntrust to create their new brand Truist to build a better future together and for their clients! #wave1/74 pic.twitter.com/xdfHI180jC — NC Azalea Festival (@NCAzaleaFest) April 7, 2021

Her morning was filled with lots of stops including adding her handprints outside the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

Queen Azalea Victoria Huggins added her handprints today outside Greenfield Lake Amphitheater…what a fun tradition we have with the City of Wilmington in doing these! Who is ready to get back into this venue for some concerts?! #wave5/74 pic.twitter.com/49Ya1qyj4W — NC Azalea Festival (@NCAzaleaFest) April 7, 2021

She then went to City Hall where she met with Mayor Bill Saffo. The Azalea Festival says the events bring in more than $50 million annually to the local economy.

It’s always a good day in the City of Wilmington when you get to meet with the Mayor! A huge THANK YOU to our partners at the City for supporting the Azalea Festival, and working with us to help stimulate the economy to the tune of over $50 million dollars annually! #wave8/74 pic.twitter.com/WOTldMiLL8 — NC Azalea Festival (@NCAzaleaFest) April 7, 2021

For the full list of events happening this week, visit here.

The annual street fair, parade, and concerts have been delayed until August.