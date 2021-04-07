I-95 South closes in Robeson County for emergency repairs

LUMBERTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Department of Transportation closed Interstate 95 South this afternoon at Exit 10 in Robeson County to perform emergency repairs.

A void underground has formed where I-95 South crosses Boyce Road. The issue was discovered during a routine bridge inspection. Specifically, the void is underneath a section of asphalt roadway that is connected to the concrete deck spanning Boyce Road. (This Google image shows the location of the void.)

The cause of the void has not been determined yet.

Southbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 10 to use U.S. 301, then re-entering the interstate at Exit 7. Drivers should expect delays and be cautious near the work zone.

NCDOT crews will be working 24-7 in rotating shifts to complete the repairs, which will consist of adding reinforced steel sheeting and backfill of rock and dirt and then repaving the roadway.

NCDOT anticipates completing the repairs and reopening I-95 South by Saturday.