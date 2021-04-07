Lawsuit says NC officer broke car window, threw driver on glass

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A Black motorist is suing a North Carolina police department after she says a white officer threw her onto broken glass after he broke her car window with his baton.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the lawsuit involves an incident in the town of Mooresville in April 2018.

Danielle Helena Downing says in the lawsuit that Mooresville police Officer Josh Barlow used his baton to smash her car window as she was attempting to hand him her vehicle registration. She says Barlow, dragged her from the car and threw her on top of the glass shards, leaving her with multiple cuts and other injuries that required hospital treatment.

The city says it will not comment on the lawsuit.