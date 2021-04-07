Man sentenced to at least eight years in prison for Burgaw armed robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced on Wednesday to at least eight years in prison for an armed robbery in Burgaw.

According to court documents and other evidence, Shaun Cedric Robinson, 22, and a co-defendant went to the Scotchman gas station and convenience store in Burgaw on June 4, 2019 and robbed the store.

- Advertisement -

Robinson entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint while he demanded money. The clerk opened the cash register and co-defendant took the money out of the register. Robinson’s co-defendant had driven Robinson to the store and was going to be the get-away driver. However, Robinson ran the opposite direction from where the car was parked, and his co-defendant drove away from the scene without him.

The clerks were able to describe the car that took off from the area and officers with the Burgaw Police Department were able to locate the car very shortly after the robbery. Robinson’s co-defendant was with the car and was detained for questioning.

Robinson was found a short time after the robbery walking within three blocks of the Scotchman. He was wearing clothing consistent with the robber and attempted to run away from law enforcement when they approached him. In addition, Robinson had money from the store on him as well as the gun used during the robbery. The firearm belonged to his co-defendant’s sister.

Both men were transported to the Burgaw Police Department. Robinson once again ran from law enforcement but was found a short time later. Robinson gave a statement to law enforcement wherein he denied participating in the robbery. He claimed another person had done the robbery. When law enforcement confronted him about his clothing being consistent with the clothing worn by the robber, Robinson claimed he let the robber wear his pants and after the robbery Robinson took the pants back from the real robber and took the firearm from him. Despite his initial claims of innocence, Robinson ultimately pled guilty on November 4, 2020 and was sentenced on Wednesday.