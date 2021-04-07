Mayor, WPD chief speak about Kidder St. shooting at City Council meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and Wilmington Police Department Chief Donny Williams spoke at Wilmington’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 6.

Mayor Saffo began the meeting by mentioning the Kidder St. shooting that took place early in the morning on Saturday, Apr. 3. The mayor spoke of his “heavy heart over the act of violence that occurred over this weekend.”

Chief Williams then provided an update on the investigation.

“The WPD CSI team recovered several firearms at the scene and plenty of evidence,” Chief Williams said. “The detectives are actively investigating all leads, information continues to come in.”

“Due to the number of victims in this case and the circumstances surrounding it,” Chief Williams continued. “It’s going to take time and a significant amount of resources to complete a thorough investigation. We are asking for patience from the public and we’re asking to allow us time to gather facts as we attempt to determine what happened.”

If you have any information, police ask that you contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.

Mayor Saffo also lauded the heroic efforts of one Wilmington police officer, whose quick actions saved one of the wounded victims.

“For that officer, who has not been on the force that long, to have taken that young woman, put her in the back of his cruiser, did not wait for the ambulance, and rush her to New Hanover Hospital saved her life,” Mayor Saffo said. “I’m proud of the life-saving efforts and that act, that heroic act of not just waiting for the ambulance to get there,” Mayor Saffo continued. “The woman would have bled out and died.”

Also related to the deadly shooting:

The New Hanover County Office of Diversity & Equity, Criminal Justice Services and Coastal Horizons — along with other community organizations — will offer free counseling support and referrals to any residents who have been impacted by the shooting.

From Wednesday, Apr. 7 through Friday, Apr. 9, licensed counselors, volunteers and pastors will be on stand-by at Mt. Olive AME Church, 1001 S. 7th Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily for any resident in need.

Masks and social distancing will be required.