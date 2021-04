WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine event later this week that will target the homeless population in Wilmington.

The event will take place on Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Center of Hope, located at 820 N. 2nd Street.

- Advertisement -

Participants will be able to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

You do not need to be a resident of the shelter to get the shot.