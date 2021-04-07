Stellar pitching leads UNCW Softball past East Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Juniors Janel Gamache and Logan Bjorson combined to author a six-hit shutout as UNCW earned a 1-0 victory over East Carolina in non-conference softball action at Boseman Field on Wednesday evening.

The win elevated the Seahawks’ record to 8-15 while East Carolina dipped to 10-17 after losing for the 15th time in its last 16 games.

Gamache, who upped her record to 2-4 on the season, scattered six hits over 6.0 innings while matching her season high with five strikeouts. Bjorson, meanwhile, nailed down her second save of the season after retiring all three batters she faced in the seventh inning.

UNCW plated the game’s only run in the bottom of the first inning when junior Jada Santiago doubled to right center field, scoring freshman Tayler Vitola .

Vitola and Santiago each tallied two hits to pace the Seahawks’ seven-hit attack.

Junior Erin Poepping suffered the loss for East Carolina after allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings. Six different players recorded a hit for the Pirates in the loss.