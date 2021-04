WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —It will soon be lights, camera, and action again for the Pointe-14 Theatre in Wilmington.

The theatre confirmed its plans to welcome back moviegoers on April 23, for the first time since the pandemic forced its closure. The building has been used as a mass vaccination site over the last few months. The Pointe-14 is now waiting on film booking information, making safety preparations, and hiring staff.