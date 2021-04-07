Video shows dog attacking horse carriage in North Carolina

WAXHAW, NC (AP) — The driver of a horse-drawn carriage in North Carolina is being credited with helping steer the horse and passengers to safety after a dog repeatedly attacked the animal as it was pulling the cart.

The owner of the carriage ride company said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the driver tried to fend off the dog as it bit the horse on its face and legs in a Waxhaw park.

Video of the encounter posted online showed the dog continually lunging at the horse, who eventually kicks it away.

The owner said the horse is expected to heal.

The driver was also hurt, but her injuries haven’t been disclosed.