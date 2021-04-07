Wilmington church to get new roof after nearly 185 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — St. James Episcopal Church, located at the corner of 3rd Street and Market, is one of the oldest churches in Wilmington both in the continuous worship of its congregation and its physical building.

The church, a Gothic Revival structure designed by Thomas U. Walter, was built in 1839.

The current roof is original to the building. After almost 200 years of storms, wear, and general aging, it comes as no surprise that a new roof is needed.

With the help of Highland Roofing and Architect Ian Johnston, AIA, St. James will soon have a new roof that maintains the historical appeal. Construction will begin on April 12.

You can expect to see scaffolding along the perimeter of the church building, including those areas in the St. Francis Memorial Garden along the church walls.

The project will last well into the summer and occupy the central lawn between the church and Bacon House.