Wilmington man dies in Pender County head-on collision

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man died in a two-vehicle crash in Burgaw Tuesday afternoon.

The crashed occurred on N.C. Highway 53 near Shaw Highway at 5:22 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Earl Webb Temple IV, of Wilmington, was operating a 2005 Honda Civic.

The highway patrol says it appears he overcorrected and then crossed into the opposite lane in the path of a 2020 Kia Telluride.

Temple died at the scene but the operator of the Kia was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but a state trooper who investigated the crash noted in his report that “inattention” was a factor.