WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department needs your help finding a woman who has gone missing.

Rhonda Jean Clemmons, 52, who was last seen leaving the area of St. Johns Ct. around noon on Friday, Apr. 2.

She was driving a silver-grey Toyota RAV4 with Kentucky plates.

Anyone with information should contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609.