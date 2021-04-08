Blue Jays play home opener in new Florida nest

DUNEDIN, Fl. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are set to become the first team in Major League Baseball history to play home openers in three different cities over three consecutive seasons.

Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Jays host the Angels on Thursday night at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, their spring training stadium.

The Blue Jays played in Toronto, their traditional home, in 2019.

They held home games at their Triple-A site in Buffalo last year after the Canadian government barred them over coronavirus concerns.

A limited-capacity crowd of about 1,300 is expected at TD Ballpark.

The Cardinals, Mets and several other teams play their home openers.