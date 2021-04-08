Businesses safe for now: Carolina Beach Road widening project on hold until 2029

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A project that’s been delayed several times has once again been placed on hold for the next several years.

Construction will not begin on the Carolina Beach Road widening project until 2029, according to the current State Transportation Improvement Plan.

- Advertisement -

In 2019, the North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed they will have to acquire seven businesses at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Burnett Boulevard, which includes the Dubliner Pub and Patio, Reynolds Body and Paint Shop, Roy’s Carburetor and Tune-Up Services, and two properties owned by J.T. Lee and Sons.

Surveys were done and the NCDOT was in the process of conducted surveys of the property, with construction set to begin in 2023.

The project consists of Carolina Beach Road from Burnett Boulevard to Shipyard Boulevard. Carolina Beach Road will be upgraded to a four-lane, median-divided roadway.