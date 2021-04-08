Five killed, including two children, in shooting at York County home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Five people — including two children — were killed in a mass shooting at a Rock Hill home Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Marshall Road.
Officers said a doctor, his wife and two grandchildren were found dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. Another man was found dead outside of the home.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead, as were 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.
A fifth victim, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, from Gaston County, was working at the home when he was fatally shot, according to the York County coroner’s office.