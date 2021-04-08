Former Myrtle Beach officer sues city for firing over workers’ comp claim

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Myrtle Beach police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city claiming he was fired over a workers’ comp claim.

The lawsuit was filed April 1 by former officer Michael Dodd. Dodd was hired by the Myrtle Beach Police Department in September 2016 as a patrolman, according to the lawsuit.

- Advertisement -

He was promoted to Patrolman First Class and received a raise around the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018.

Dodd had to take leave to recover from back surgery in October 2018, according to the lawsuit.

After returning, Dodd was injured in a use-of-force incident in December 2018 after a suspect fought with him, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit claims Dodd notified the city in writing of his on-the-job injury and was out of work for five-and-a-half months.

The lawsuit claims that the city “brushed his injury and incident under the rug” and didn’t offer help.

Read more here.