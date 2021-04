BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Fire Department is responding to a fire near Navassa.

According to the Leland Fire Department Facebook page just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, units are responding to a structure fire on Magnolia Drive in the area of Old Mill Rd in Navassa.

Smoke can be seen around the Leland area. Magnolia Drive NE is blocked off.

The post said to please stay clear of this area to allow for safe response of apparatus and safe on scene operations.