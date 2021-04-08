New Hanover man to share $128,866 Fast Play jackpot with family

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — Bruce Kirk of Carolina Beach tried his luck at a Fast Play jackpot and walked away with a $128,866 prize.

“I felt very fortunate and lucky,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Kirk purchased his $5 Jackpot 7s ticket from the Scotchman on South Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000. A $5 ticket receives 50% of the jackpot amount.

Kirk claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $91,174 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“I’ve been married for almost 50 years, so whatever my wife tells me she would like to do with the money, we will do,” he said. “I have two children and a bunch of grandchildren and I’ll probably share some of the money with them, too.”

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won.

Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.

Ticket sales from games like Fast Play make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education.

For details on how $11 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.