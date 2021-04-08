Shallotte movie theater transformed into vaccination site

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Shallotte has turned an abandoned building into a vaccination site.

During Hurricane Florence, parts of Coastal Cinema’s roof were torn off. It’s shut down now, but the parking lot is being leased as a vaccination site.

- Advertisement -

Each day, the National Guard and Brunswick County vaccinate around 500 people. It’s a drive-thru location, open depending on the weather.

Emergency Management Director Edward Conrow said they’ve been open three weeks. So far, he says things are running smoothly.

“People have been very responsive,” Conrow said. “Our goal is to hit the maximum amount of vaccines as possible. Yesterday we did over 700 vaccines through a drive through clinic here. It fluctuates daily based on doses and how many people sign up.”

Conrow said they chose Coastal Cinema because it’s a well-known location with a lot of space, able to serve many people at once.