Silver Alert issued for Leland woman

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Leland woman who has gone missing.

Leland Police Department were dispatched to a call regarding a missing person in the 9800 Block of Wayne Street at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 8.

Officers met with the reporting party, who stated Janet Lynn Sofield had left the residence on foot.

Her direction of travel is unknown but she may be headed the Castle Hayne area.

Sofield, 50, was last seen wearing brown corduroy pants, a blue top, and a white sweater.

She is 5’4”, 120lbs, and has blue eyes.

Sofield suffers an undisclosed cognitive impairment.

Detective Robert Britton of the Leland Police Department is the case agent who can be reached at (910) 685-2448.