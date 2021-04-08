Virtual career fair recruits workers from the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have the opportunity to make a big life change this week at a virtual career fair co-sponsored by NC Works, The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, and Brunswick Community College. The virtual career fair runs from 10:00a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 9.
Employers currently hiring include:
Department of Public Safety Brunswick Community College
Assisted care/Eldercare Community Based Care
Coca-Cola Consolidated Overhead Door Co. of Wilmington
Home Instead Restoration 1 of Wilmington
Salt Air Inc. Victaulic
Rising Stars Well Care Home Care
The Clubs at St. James Pacon
The Davis Community Acme Smoked Fish
Hepaco Margaret Rudd & Associates
Coastal Enterprises – Wilmington Division
Job seekers can register free of charge through the following link:
https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/capefear