Virtual career fair recruits workers from the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have the opportunity to make a big life change this week at a virtual career fair co-sponsored by NC Works, The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, and Brunswick Community College. The virtual career fair runs from 10:00a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Employers currently hiring include:

Department of Public Safety                                     Brunswick Community College

Assisted care/Eldercare                                            Community Based Care

Coca-Cola Consolidated                                            Overhead Door Co. of Wilmington

Home Instead                                                          Restoration 1 of Wilmington

Salt Air Inc.                                                             Victaulic

Rising Stars                                                             Well Care Home Care

The Clubs at St. James                                              Pacon

The Davis Community                                               Acme Smoked Fish

Hepaco                                                                    Margaret Rudd & Associates

Coastal Enterprises – Wilmington Division

 

Job seekers can register free of charge through the following link:

https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/capefear

 

 