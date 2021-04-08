Virtual career fair recruits workers from the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have the opportunity to make a big life change this week at a virtual career fair co-sponsored by NC Works, The Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, and Brunswick Community College. The virtual career fair runs from 10:00a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 9.

Employers currently hiring include:

Department of Public Safety Brunswick Community College

Assisted care/Eldercare Community Based Care

Coca-Cola Consolidated Overhead Door Co. of Wilmington

Home Instead Restoration 1 of Wilmington

Salt Air Inc. Victaulic

Rising Stars Well Care Home Care

The Clubs at St. James Pacon

The Davis Community Acme Smoked Fish

Hepaco Margaret Rudd & Associates

Coastal Enterprises – Wilmington Division

Job seekers can register free of charge through the following link:

https://reg.ecareerfairs.com/e/capefear