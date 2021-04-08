Walter Shaw named Region X Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)–Brunswick Community College men’s basketball coach Walter Shaw is receiving for his work on and off the hardwood. Today, it was announced the longtime Dolphins head coach was selected as the D1 Region X Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

Shaw helped lead BCC to the regular season regional title with a (13-3) record.

The Dolphins will host Caldwell Tech for the Region X Championship on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. A win would secure Brunswick Community College a spot in the NJCAA National Championship Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.