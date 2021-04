WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new industrial park is coming to the Port City.

In partnership with McKinley Building Corporation, Edgewater Ventures is bringing a 425,000 square foot three-building Class A industrial park to U.S. 421.

Wilmington Trade Center is currently under construction and Phase 1, which is the 157,000 square foot Building 1, of the project is set to be completed by September.