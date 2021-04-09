Adoption room to be named after now-famous dog with purple unicorn

In honor of National Unicorn Day, Duplin County Animal Services is asking for donations in honor of its famous pup, Sisu, and his purple unicorn.

The dog attempted to steal a purple unicorn from an area Dollar General several times, and when employees called Duplin County Animal Control, the pup wasn’t charged for the crime; an officer bought the unicorn for him instead.

In honor of Sisu, Duplin County Animal Services hopes to name an adoption room after him when the new Duplin County Animal Care, Control, and Adoption Facility is built. Officials say the Sisu Adoption Room will “help potential adopters meet and fall in love with their newest family member.”

