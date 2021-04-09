Azalea Festival holds drive-thru celebrity reception event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today was day three of the Azalea Festival, which included the Azalea Celebrity reception.

Dozens of cars lined up for the drive-thru reception, which involved socially-distanced greetings from those in attendance, including Queen Azalea herself.

Although the reception had to be adapted due to the pandemic, everyone shared smiles as they drove through.

Queen Azalea Victoria Huggins says seeing everyone turn out for the event was very special.

“We’re seeing a little bit of everyone, of all ages, all backgrounds,” Huggins said. “I think that’s what the Azalea Festival is all about. Everyone loves to come together, no matter where they are in life. No matter what has happened to them. They love being able to come together to celebrate our diversity and our community.”

Huggins says despite the challenges COVID has presented, the entire week has been fun and rewarding.