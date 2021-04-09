Battleship North Carolina celebrates its 80th birthday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, Battleship North Carolina kicking off a month-long celebration to mark the upcoming 60th anniversary of its arrival in Wilmington.

80 years ago, on April 9, the iconic vessel was commissioned into the US Navy. It arrived in Wilmington in October of 1961, after being rescued from being scrapped following WWII. It serves as a memorial to more the than 10,000 North Carolinians paid the ultimate sacrifice during the war.

“We’re the second most visited tourist site in the state and we know that we generate a lot for Wilmington, and it’s a real partnership, and we’re just thrilled to be a part of the downtown community,” said Michael Zalob, Chairman of the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina Board of Directors.

Several special events and tours will be sponsored by the friends of the battleship non-profit organization over the next 6 months, leading up to the anniversary date in October.