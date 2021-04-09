Car washes remain a popular destination this pollen season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve been struggling over the past several months to keep your car pollen free you’re not alone.

Dozens of car owners spent a portion of their afternoon at the Carolina Shores Car Wash in Leland, cleaning the inside and outside of their vehicles.

Although pollen can be nearly impossible to get rid of entirely, many drivers say they take pride in keeping their car clean.

One driver said she goes to the car wash 2 to 3 times per week to keep her vehicle looking new.

“Even when we close the windows and lock the car down, the pollen still gets through the vent,” drive Michelle Livingston said. “So we’re having to come here and wash our car at least until the pollen lightens up. We’re hoping that’ll be soon, but until then, it’s great to have a car wash like this.”

Despite the chance for a bit of rain this weekend, overall pollen levels are expected to remain high for the next few weeks.