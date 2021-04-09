Community remembers beloved assistant fire chief

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — In Wrightsville Beach, community members gathered to remember one of their own.

Michael Garner was a retired assistant fire chief as Seagate who died in a car accident near Rocky Point Tuesday.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Graner crossed the center lane on NC 210 and collided headfirst with a tractor trailer.

Today, the 67-year-old was honored with a memorial service at the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.

Speakers gave words of comfort to the crowd throughout the afternoon, one saying, “Why swell you then, death? One short rest, and we wake eternally. And death shall be no more.”

Dozens of fire fighters and EMS workers created a sea of blue, lining up to honor the beloved man they called “Chiefy.”