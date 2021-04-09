Key hitting leads Topsail Softball past Laney in Mideastern Conference clash

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY)–Topsail softball scored four runs in the 5th inning on Tuesday night to take a key game against Laney in Mideastern Conference play, 6-3.

Laney jumped out to the 3-1 lead after three innings, but the Pirates rallied. Trailing 3-2 in the 5th Tyesha Williams hammered a 2 RBI double to centerfield that gave Topsail the lead for good.

Emma Neely pitched a complete game in the circle for the Pirates striking out 10 Laney hitters.

The win moves Topsail’s record to (7-1) on the year, while Laney drops to (5-3). The Buccaneers will take on West Brunswick on Tuesday, Topsail will host New Hanover.