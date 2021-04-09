NC sites to resume J&J vaccines after CDC review

RALEIGH, NC (AP/WWAY) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s safe for North Carolina vaccine clinics that saw an increase in reports of adverse reactions to continue administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A limited number of reactions were reported during Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at PNC Arena on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Of more than 2,300 people who received the vaccine at the PNC event, 18 experienced symptoms like nausea, dizziness, fainting and one allergic reaction. Four were transported to local hospitals for observation; all but one have been released from the hospital. The CDC is aware of several incidents of vaccine recipients experiencing dizziness, light headedness, feeling faint (vasovagal) and rapid breathing, sweating, following COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa, Colorado, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The health system says J&J recipients tend to be younger and more likely to be afraid of needles. This could contribute to the increased reports of fainting and other adverse reactions.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said people may experience temporary reactions after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine such as a sore arm, headache or feeling tired and achy for a day or two and in some cases, fever. In most cases, these temporary reactions are normal and are good signs that the body is building protection.