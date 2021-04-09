‘They were not in love’: Friend says after records show slain Raleigh college student married accused killer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate in their Raleigh apartment married her less than a week before her death, according to court records.

Erick Hernandez-Mendez, 20, is charged with the murder of Christina Matos.

- Advertisement -

A death certificate released Friday indicates Matos died from “multiple stab wounds” to her neck.

A certificate of marriage shows they got married on March 29 in Wake County.

“The marriage shouldn’t paint the story,” said Matos’ friend Savannah Ferrell.

Matos’ loved ones said the two both grew up in Clayton. Matos, 20, then went to Wake Tech, and they became roommates in apartments near North Carolina State University.

Read more here.