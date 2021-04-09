Wilmington Health vaccinates groups 1-5 at Wilmington Convention Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Convention Center serving as a site for the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, now vaccinating teens ages 16 and up.

Wilmington Health distributed more 1,100 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at its mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Wilmington Convention Center on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Now vaccinating groups 1-5, Alexis Hunter, Wilmington Health’s community liaison said many teens showed up and rolled up their sleeves, since anyone ages 16 and up is now eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We have the Pfizer vaccine here at Wilmington Health, and that means anyone 16 years old and older is able to do that, and so we have vaccinated teenagers today, and it’s a really exciting opportunity, a lot of them are really happy to be a part of this,” said , Alexis Hunter, Wilmington Health’s community liaison.

16-year-old, Alexander Albright says he’s getting his vaccine in preparation for his fulltime return to the classroom on Monday, viewing this is an exciting moment.

“It feel great, I can’t wait to just get back to normal. It feels historic. This is a once in a century pandemic, and I’m a part of it,” said Alexander Albright, teen receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine.

Hunter says she hopes more teens opt to receive the vaccine.

“”I know lot of the teenagers really would feel more comfortable being vaccinated. We’re hopeful that as many are willing to do it and whose parents will allow it, that they will be, so they can get their summer jobs, they can be safe in schools, and they can feel that they’re really integrating back into normalcy,” said Hunter.

“I think a few of my friends have already gotten it, but yeah I want to encourage my friends to get it. So, we can just get out of this mess,” said Alexander.

All patients who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Friday mass vaccination clinic, will return to the Wilmington Convention Center on April 30 for their second dose.