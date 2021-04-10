Ash-covered St. Vincent awaits more volcanic explosions

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent (AP) — Ash is raining down across the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent and a strong sulfur smell enveloped communities a day after a powerful explosion at La Soufriere volcano uprooted the lives of thousands of people who evacuated their homes under government orders.

Lush green Caribbean villages were transformed into gloomy, gray versions of Alpine villages under a blanket of fine soot, which also hung in the air, obscuring the sun and creeping into homes, cars and noses.

The volcano kept rumbling Saturday and experts warned that explosive eruptions could continue for days or weeks.