Duke University to require students to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fall 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — If you are a student and plan on returning to Duke University next semester you will need to have proof that you got a COVID-19 vaccine.

Duke University announced Friday that all new and returning students will have to present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before they can enroll in the fall 2021 semester.

“Looking ahead, we know that widespread vaccination will be the only way to facilitate a return to normal and robust campus life,” Duke President Vincent Price wrote in a statement.

The requirement will extend from undergraduate students to professional students who intend on returning to the campus.

Proof of vaccination will have to be presented to the campus’ Student Health before being able to enroll; documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

