HVAC tech, father of 3 killed in SC mass shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WSOC) — A mass shooting on Wednesday evening left five people dead, including a prominent York County doctor, his wife, two of their grandchildren and a HVAC technician from Gastonia.

The York County coroner’s office said Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5.

A fifth victim, James Lewis, 38, from Gastonia, was found dead outside the home. Authorities said he had been working at the Lesslie’s home when he was shot.

A sixth victim, Robert Shook, 38, of Cherryville, North Carolina, was flown to a Charlotte hospital, where he was in critical condition “fighting hard for his life,” said a cousin, Heather Smith Thompson.

