BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident that backed traffic up for miles on Highway 17.

The accident occurred on Saturday, Apr. 10, around 1 p.m. roughly two miles south of Bolivia.

Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling south on Highway 17 when his truck ran off the roadway to the right and collided with a tree.

The truck briefly caught on fire.

AirLink’s medivac team landed at the scene at 1:20 p.m. and stayed on the scene for about 20 minutes.