Man in custody after 15-year-old missing Myrtle Beach girl is found safe

Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said that a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday was found safe.

Police said Christina, 15, was reported missing at Dunes Village Resort in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. announced Friday that the missing girl was staying with a 21-year-old male, on her accord, at 5400 North Ocean Boulevard.

Police said she was reported missing from 5300 North Ocean Boulevard.

Police said that while the investigation initially led officers to believe she was in danger it has become apparent that she left on her own free will.

