NHCS transportation route changes to go into effect Apr. 12

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools has announced that some transportation routes may change, with the changes going into effect on the same day that Plan A begins for middle and high school students.

In a message to county parents, NHCS says, “Transportation routes for middle and high school students attending school under Plan A will change beginning Monday, April 12, 2021.”

“Bus transportation routes, times, and locations for elementary school students will remain the same and are not affected by this change,” they continue.

New Hanover County Schools operate over 600 runs each school day.

New Hanover County Schools says that they encourage parents to download the Edulog Parent Portal app on Google Play or the iTunes Store or check the NHCS website for specific routes, times, and locations.

Updated middle school, high school and early college routes have been posted.

Students within one mile safe of walking distance to schools are not eligible for school bus transportation.

All students should be at the bus stop 10 minutes before their scheduled pick-up time.