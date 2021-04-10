NHRMC and Novant Health partner with Cape Fear Habitat to build their 11th home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health partnering with Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to sponsor a home for a local mother of two .

Impacting health through housing is one of New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s missions, and now as a part of Novant Health, they plan to continue this goal teaming up with Cape Fear Habitat.

Under this partnership, a wall raising ceremony was held on Saturday, kicking off the construction of the future home for Tia Reaves, mother of two, and an NHRMC employee.

Reaves learned about Cape Fear Habitat through a housing fair hosted by NHRMC, and after months of preparation through homeowner maintenance classes, financial counseling, and sweat equity hours, Tia was able to hammer the first nail into the wall of her future home.

“Now that I have a family, our dreams are coming true. This home will be a peaceful place to raise my kids, while we create and reach many more milestones and goals together,” said Tia Reaves, future homeowner.

Many volunteers including reave’s fellow employees, came together to help her dream of becoming a homeowner come true.

“We’re excited to be out here today, to partner with Habitat for Humanity, to help raise a wall at the beginning of a house for a new family here, that is going to secure them a home, and put them on a path for home ownership down the road,” said Shelbourn Stevens, President of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

“I’m just thankful to have a lot of people to support me and help me have a home that I can call my own,” said Reaves.

With the house construction officially in the works, Cape Fear Habitat expects the reave’s home to be built within the next few months.

“Folks here building on site today, are going to be able to see the house become from a concrete slab to looking like a home. The full build will take around 16 weeks to complete. So, we hope to have Tia in her home by the end of the summer,” said Lauren McKenzie Executive Director of Cape Fear Habitat.

This wall raising done by New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health celebrated the start of the 11th home built through their partnership with Cape Fear Habitat.