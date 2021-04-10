The Salvation Army holds spring fundraiser during the Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This is the second year the Salvation Army of the Cape Fear Women’s Auxiliary is not holding its annual “Spring Fling”, traditionally held during the Azalea Festival, and like last year it’s been canceled because of the pandemic.

This year the Women’s Auxiliary held an alternative event, a craft and basket sale on Friday and Saturday.

The organization adhering to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines, as they sold various items like masks, hats and shirts with the Salvation Army’s logo.

They also had unique baskets filled with items for children, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day at the Salvation Army’s church building on South 3rd Street.

“These types of things with our Women’s Auxiliary, and the support that they generate both in volunteers and financials, helps the Salvation Army continue providing programs and services to the Cape Fear community, no matter what the circumstances that we find our self in,” said Maj. Mark Craddock, Salvation Army corps officer.

The money raised from the craft and basket sale will fund several of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary’s projects throughout the year, like the Salvation Army Food Pantry and Red Shield Kitchen, the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree, and back to school supplies for qualifying students.