Two airlines add new nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to 7 cities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two airlines have added nonstop flights to a combined seven cities from Myrtle Beach with special rates ranging from $39 to $69.

Southwest added service from Myrtle Beach with $69 nonstop flights to these six cities beginning in May, available for booking now:

Atlanta, Ga – $69

Baltimore/Washington, MD – $69

Chicago, IL – $79

Columbus, OH – $69

Indianapolis, IN – $69

Nashville, TN – $69

Pittsburgh, PA – $69

Frontier Airlines will now offer non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to Buffalo, N.Y., Providence, R.I., and Portland, Maine.

