Two airlines add new nonstop flights from Myrtle Beach to 7 cities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two airlines have added nonstop flights to a combined seven cities from Myrtle Beach with special rates ranging from $39 to $69.
Southwest added service from Myrtle Beach with $69 nonstop flights to these six cities beginning in May, available for booking now:
Atlanta, Ga – $69
Baltimore/Washington, MD – $69
Chicago, IL – $79
Columbus, OH – $69
Indianapolis, IN – $69
Nashville, TN – $69
Pittsburgh, PA – $69
Frontier Airlines will now offer non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to Buffalo, N.Y., Providence, R.I., and Portland, Maine.