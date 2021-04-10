UNC eyes new names for 3 buildings tied to white supremacy

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina is eying new names for three buildings on its flagship Chapel Hill campus named for people with white supremacist and racist ties.

The News & Observer reports that an advisory committee met Thursday to discuss potential names to recommend.

The board of trustees voted last summer to remove the names of Charles B. Aycock, Julian S. Carr and Josephus Daniels from the buildings.

A university commission asked for the name changes, saying the three men “occupied high positions of influence and public trust” and used their power to oppress Black people.