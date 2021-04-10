Waynesville audience enjoys live theater for first time in more than a year

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina, limited audiences can now enjoy live theater again.

After going dark for more than a year, lights once again lit the stage at in Waynesville on Friday night, and it brightened the faces of patrons, as well.

Cleaning protocols were in place and excitement in the air as patrons who’ve waited more than a year to see live performances gathered at the theater.

“Live entertainment is the best,” Myrtle Schrader said. “We certainly have missed it. We’re great fans of the HART Theatre.”

