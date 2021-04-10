Woman’s life saved after jumping off bridge

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — A woman’s life has been saved by first responders after she jumped off a bridge.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office working in partnership with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Wilmington Fire Department, NHCRMC EMS and the North Carolina Highway Patrol were able to save the young life of a woman who jumped off the eastbound I 140 bridge shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 10.

Two firemen with the New Hanover County Fire Rescue along with master rappeller Sgt. Bryant from the Sheriff’s Office were able to rappel down from the bridge and retrieve the young woman who jumped.

She was taken to the hospital in stable conditioning with non-life-threatening injuries.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that they’d like to thank all of these first responders working together in unison to save a life.